Patrick Mahomes tosses four TDs, runs for another as Chiefs grab 34-20 win over Ravens

September 28, 2020
In a battle of top AFC contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs proved they are still at the top of the heap.

Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Chiefs gained 517 yards and improved to 3-0 with a 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. It’s the 12th consecutive win for Kansas City dating back to last season.

The defending Super Bowl champions greatly outclassed Baltimore in the first half to build a lead that was never truly threatened. The Ravens scored just three points offensively as the Chiefs built a 27-10 lead at the break. A 26-yard Justin Tucker field goal combined with a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown from Devin Duvernay served as the only points for the Ravens in the half.

Meanwhile, Mahomes ran for a 3-yard touchdown and had passing scores to Anthony Sherman, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman as they sliced up the Ravens Defense. Kansas City out-gained the Ravens by a 333-97 margin in the half with 18 first downs gained to just five from Baltimore.

Mahomes’ run gave the Chiefs a 6-3 lead before a missed extra point from Harrison Butker. The missed extra point and a missed 42-yard field goal from Butker were about the only blemishes on the night for the Chiefs.

Mahomes connected with Sherman on a 5-yard touchdown on an underhanded shovel pass to increase the lead to 13-3. Duvernay’s ensuing kickoff return score would pull the Ravens right back into the mix at 13-10 before Mahomes and the Chiefs put on the afterburners. A 20-yard touchdown to Hill and a 49-yard touchdown to Hardman rounded out the first half lead.

A 42-yard Tucker field goal and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Nick Boyle pulled the Ravens within a score at 27-20 early in the fourth quarter. However, the Chiefs answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that drained nearly seven minutes off the clock as Mahomes connected with Eric Fisher on a tackle-eligible play for a 2-yard touchdown to cap the victory for Kansas City.

Kansas City held Jackson to a career-low 97 yards passing on the night. Jackson added 83 yards on nine carries but the Ravens Offense could not get anything going consistently.

The Chiefs converted 10 of 13 chances on third down on the night. Mahomes completed 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

  1. 97 yards passing for the waaaaaay overhyped Lamar Jackson. This guy is no good. Josh Allen is a better talent. I think Dak is better.

  5. Lamar Jackson looked bad. It’s a trend that continues of him only being able to pass well when he has wide open targets. When he gets consistent pressure on him he’s unable to make anything happen and tonight was another example of that. I’m sure he’ll still win 13 games in the regular season but I wonder how far he’s going to go in the playoffs again.

  6. Remember too…..this Chiefs defense isn’t all that. It doesn’t take much though against Lamar Jackson. Take away his first option and the only thing he can do is run. The Titans gave the blueprint on how to beat him and now teams have caught on.

    Mahomes is ten times the QB Jackson is. The only reason Jackson is dangerous is his running. Nobody is afraid of his arm or his ability to go through his progressions.

  8. I still don’t understand the Ravens strategy. The first drive Ingram was running the ball strong yet the genius HC decided to change him and let Jackson throw the ball three times and then kick the FG. Seems to me that Harbaugh is trying to prove that the only one irreplaceable in the team is Jackson.

  10. I think Andy Reid could be the greatest coach of all time. I’ve always liked his play calling. I like the way he runs his teams. I’ve seen what other great coaches were able to do when they had HOF QB’s, but I’m just now seeing what Andy can do, now that he finally, after all these years, has himself a legit HOF QB. He’s unstoppable.

  11. No way lamar should be let off the hook on this one. People crap on my Dak . But he has never had a game like that. Under 100 yards passing?! Come on man. And people forget Dak was a 4th rounder. Lamar deserves some heat

  12. Lamar Jackson running with the ball is explosive and exciting. Lamar Jackson throwing the ball is on a Tim Tebow level.

    Against a team they can physically dominate with the running game, he get some college style wide open passes called. But him against a good QB and a stout run defense the wheels fall right off. The hype train crashed on national TV. He is young but someone needs to work with him on those passes.

  14. Momentum killed when play calling was changed away from the Chief’s weakness. Greg Roman likes to get cute. Why stop ramming the ball down their throat when you’re about to score? Dumb. I’ll take the lump, long season, we’ll get another shot.

  15. When the Ravens lose it was a great game for Pittsburgh fans.

    Go Steelers!

    Ps: Yikes that Mahomes guy is pretty good lol

  16. And Jackson was the MVP! What a joke. He’s not anywhere near the level of Mahomes.

    Mahomes is beyond a doubt the number one QB in the NFL. Jackson’s not even in the top five.

  18. One game does not make or break any player. And if the Ravens had won, you would have said, it’s only the regular season. See you in the playoffs!!

