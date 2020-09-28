Pete Carroll was “really pissed” about Trysten Hill’s dirty play on Chris Carson

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn’t happy with Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill. Nor should Carroll be.

He’s upset because Hill, after tackling Seattle running back Chris Carson, rolled on the ground while holding the leg in a deliberate, Mean Machine-style effort to inflict injury.

“I was really pissed about that,” Carroll said Monday on 710 ESPN, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Carroll should be pissed, Carson (who has a sprained knee) should be pissed, all Seahawks fans should be pissed, all Cowboys fans should be pissed, all football fans should be pissed.

It was an old-school dirty hit, the kind of thing that happened before free agency made players realize that there’s a brotherhood that extends far beyond the silo that is their locker room, and before everyone became properly sensitive to the broader health and safety concerns regarding professional football players.

Hill reportedly won’t be suspended. He should be. It’s unacceptable behavior that falls squarely beyond the boundaries of permissible contact. It’s a cowardly act on par with a sucker punch, and it has no place in the modern game of football.

A fine won’t send that message. A suspension will. Even if the league is concerned that a suspension would be overturned on appeal, it’s critical that the league send an unambiguous message that this type of stuff will not be tolerated.