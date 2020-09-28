Rams feel late pass interference penalty was “obviously not” the right call

Posted by Josh Alper on September 28, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t mind the pass interference penalty that officials called on Rams cornerback Darious Williams on a fourth down late in Sunday’s win, but the reaction on the other side was quite different.

The call allowed the Bills to get a new set of downs from the 3-yard-line and Allen hit tight end Tyler Kroft for the game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds left in the game. Safety John Johnson called it the “wrong call” and wide receiver Robert Woods had a similar view after watching the play from the sideline.

“No, obviously not,” Woods said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “Being out there, he’s playing defensive back, he’s playing hands-on, he’s checking him, and as he gets into his route, the receiver initiates the contact and the quarterback is literally just throwing the ball in the area, and it wasn’t even a catchable ball. But, obviously, they made the call, it is what it is, you got to keep playing and finish the game.”

If Saints fans can stop bemoaning their team’s loss on Sunday night, they might find something humorous about the Rams complaining about a late pass interference call going against them. They might also suggest that the Rams avoid falling behind 28-3 if they want to avoid letting officials have a hand in determining the result of a game.

14 responses to “Rams feel late pass interference penalty was “obviously not” the right call

  2. It was a bad call.

    The interception earlier was also a bad call.

    Two wrongs dont make a right.

    Bills get the win, sometimes thats the way things happen.

  3. Are they talking about the missed call against NO last year?

    Sorry – the rule is that after 5 yards, you can’t make contact. The DB had him locked up through a full 10 yards past the LOS. And it was not incidental contact – it prevented the receiver from breaking into his route.

    It was the right call.

  5. It wasn’t.
    Instead it should have been “illegal contact” beyond 5 yards.
    Either way, first down Bills.
    The Rams shouldn’t complain, especially after the bogus “interception” call.

  6. What does a comeback have to do with inept or corrupt officiating.

    Pretty clear Buffalo is the newly propped up soup du jour afc team this year, so this will not be the last of Goodell’s attempts to help them win the division and help out the financially struggling Pegula.

    There is just no reason to make that call. The ball is nowhere near the player, it is 4th down which means a possible sell job is coming, and there was no penalty by nfl rule. Runnning into a db within 5 yards, as the db peels away, and actually turns around to not be called, is preposterous. No one wants officials deciding games.

  7. Well Rams fans…you got away with a BS call at the end of the game in week 1.
    Academy award goes to Ramsey for best flop!
    Sooooooo what comes around goes around!

  9. The correct call probably should have been illegal contact – but it WAS pass interference.

    Look at the replay dispassionately.

    The line of scrimmage was the 13 yard line.

    Look at whose hands touched who first. The Defender *initiates* contact around the 10 yard line.

    He maintain it beyond the 8 yard line (which is the 5 yard zone allowed by the rules) all the way to the 5 yard line, even as the offensive player was trying to disengage in the direction the pass is going to be thrown.

    The moment the pass was in the air with the Defender’s hands draped all over the receiver – it becomes Pass interference.

    But even at the least – it should’ve been a 1st and goal at the 8 due to the Illegal Contact beyond 5 yard.

    ~~~~
    But gee – it wasn’t like there weren’t a LOT of bad calls before that… (the interception that wasn’t, I don’t KNOW how many missed holding calls, etc.)

  10. Aaron Donald strip sacking Allen by horse collar- NOT CALLED
    Interception of Allen – Inexplicable!
    If the Refs literally hadn’t screwed the Bills earlier in the half the Bills would have won comfortably.

    ____

    It wasnt a good call, quit trying to justify it and admit you caught a break.

  14. Huge Rams fan here. Let me just say on behalf of all Rams fans…we have no right to whine about a PI call/non-call EVER. We’ll take our L, tip our caps to the Bills, and move on. Good day then.

