Rams feel late pass interference penalty was “obviously not” the right call

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t mind the pass interference penalty that officials called on Rams cornerback Darious Williams on a fourth down late in Sunday’s win, but the reaction on the other side was quite different.

The call allowed the Bills to get a new set of downs from the 3-yard-line and Allen hit tight end Tyler Kroft for the game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds left in the game. Safety John Johnson called it the “wrong call” and wide receiver Robert Woods had a similar view after watching the play from the sideline.

“No, obviously not,” Woods said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “Being out there, he’s playing defensive back, he’s playing hands-on, he’s checking him, and as he gets into his route, the receiver initiates the contact and the quarterback is literally just throwing the ball in the area, and it wasn’t even a catchable ball. But, obviously, they made the call, it is what it is, you got to keep playing and finish the game.”

If Saints fans can stop bemoaning their team’s loss on Sunday night, they might find something humorous about the Rams complaining about a late pass interference call going against them. They might also suggest that the Rams avoid falling behind 28-3 if they want to avoid letting officials have a hand in determining the result of a game.