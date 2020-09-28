Ravens add to secondary ahead of Chiefs game

Getty Images

Perhaps anticipating the Chiefs might try to throw the ball tonight, the Ravens have added to the secondary.

The team announced that safety Jordan Richards has been signed to the 53-man roster, taking the place of cornerback Tavon Young. Young, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week, was placed on injured reserve.

Richards was a special teams regular last year, but was cut in September and added to the practice squad.

The Ravens also made cornerbacks Terrell Bonds and Khalil Dorsey their game-day activations from the practice squad, as they try to make sure they have enough bodies for pass defense.