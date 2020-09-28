Ravens close to within 27-20 early in fourth quarter

Getty Images

We have a ball game.

It took the Ravens a while to show up, but they are here now.

Baltimore has a 42-yard Justin Tucker field goal and a Nick Boyle 5-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson on its two second-half drives. The Ravens have shut out the Chiefs in the second half, with Kansas City’s third quarter drives ending in a fumble and on downs.

Darwin Thompson fumbled after an 11-yard gain to the Baltimore 20, with Chuck Clark forcing the fumble and Jaylon Ferguson recovering. On the Chiefs’ next drive, Anthony Sherman was stopped for no gain by Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe on fourth-and-one from the Kansas City 49.

The Ravens have cut the Chiefs’ lead to 27-20.

Jackson has seven carries for 78 yards and has completed 11 of 22 passes for 62 yards and the score.