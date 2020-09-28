Report: Chris Harris will miss a few games with foot injury

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will miss 4-6 weeks with a foot injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Harris likely goes on injured reserve since he would become eligible to return before his rehab would get him back on the field. The Chargers already have five starters on injured reserve, including All-Pro safety Derwin James.

Harris left the Broncos to sign a five-year, $42.5 million deal with the Chargers in free agency.

He has made 15 tackles and a pass breakup this season.

Harris played 36 snaps in Sunday’s loss to Carolina, making four tackles. Desmond King saw more snaps after Harris left the game.