Report: Jurrell Casey out with biceps tear

Getty Images

The Broncos lost another game on Sunday and they reportedly have another addition to their list of seriously injured players as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Jurrell Casey suffered a biceps tear in the team’s 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers. His season is likely over as a result.

Casey joined the Broncos in a trade with the Titans this offseason. He had four tackles, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss on Sunday and 14 tackles over the course of the season’s first three weeks.

The loss of Casey comes a week after the Broncos saw defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker head to injured reserve.

Linebackers Von Miller and Mark Barron and cornerback A.J. Bouye are also out of action on the Denver defense. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton, quarterback Drew Lock and running back Phillip Lindsay were out on the offensive side against Tampa.