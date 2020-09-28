Ron Rivera acknowledges there is a “cutoff point” for Dwayne Haskins

Getty Images

Things can change very quickly in the NFL. Two weeks ago, Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was being praised for his leadership. Now, he’s in grave danger of being benched.

Just yesterday, after a 34-20 loss to the Browns, Washington coach Ron Rivera said he’s “not going to pull the plug” on Haskins. On Monday, however, Rivera made it clear that the plug won’t permanently remain in the holes.

Via multiple reports, Rivera admitted in a Monday press conference that “there is a cutoff point” at which Haskins won’t be the quarterback, and that the players on offense “”deserve better” from their quarterback.

Haskins had three interceptions and two fumbles (one lost) on Sunday, and through three games his passing numbers are down from last year (completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating). Kyle Allen, who played fairly well for Rivera with the Panthers in 2019, remains available — as does Disney-movie-in-waiting Alex Smith, who played very well for Washington before a broken leg and ensuing infection that should have ended his career, and that could have ended his life.

With three wild-card spots available and three underachieving rivals in the NFC East, Washington at 1-2 remains very much alive. The question is whether, if Haskins doesn’t improve, Rivera will pull the plug on the quarterback before the plug as a practical matter gets pulled on the season.