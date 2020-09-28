Texans’ draft class is warming the bench, and next year’s draft looks bleak

Getty Images

It’s hard to be optimistic about the Texans this season after their 0-3 start, and given the realities of Houston’s 2020 and 2021 draft classes, it’s hard to be optimistic about the Texans in the future, either.

Houston didn’t have a single rookie play a single snap on offense or defense in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. According to Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com, it was the first game in franchise history when the Texans didn’t have any rookies play at all on either offense or defense.

The Texans didn’t have a first-round pick this year, and the four rookie picks on the 53-man roster aren’t contributing at all. That’s not a good sign.

And an even worse sign is that there’s no reason to hope next year’s draft will be any better, as the Texans have already traded their first-round pick and their second-round pick in 2021 to the Dolphins for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

It’s going to be a real shame if Deshaun Watson is stuck on bad teams for years to come, but that’s a real possibility if the Texans can’t find a way to improve their roster, which is winless and lacking young talent.