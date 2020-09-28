Texans’ draft class is warming the bench, and next year’s draft looks bleak

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 28, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

It’s hard to be optimistic about the Texans this season after their 0-3 start, and given the realities of Houston’s 2020 and 2021 draft classes, it’s hard to be optimistic about the Texans in the future, either.

Houston didn’t have a single rookie play a single snap on offense or defense in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. According to Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com, it was the first game in franchise history when the Texans didn’t have any rookies play at all on either offense or defense.

The Texans didn’t have a first-round pick this year, and the four rookie picks on the 53-man roster aren’t contributing at all. That’s not a good sign.

And an even worse sign is that there’s no reason to hope next year’s draft will be any better, as the Texans have already traded their first-round pick and their second-round pick in 2021 to the Dolphins for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

It’s going to be a real shame if Deshaun Watson is stuck on bad teams for years to come, but that’s a real possibility if the Texans can’t find a way to improve their roster, which is winless and lacking young talent.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Texans’ draft class is warming the bench, and next year’s draft looks bleak

  1. Knowing BOB, I wouldn’t put it past him to trade Watson to Chicago for a $5 footlong (The Bears might be nice and throw in chips and a drink considering the relationship with Trubisky is all but over, and Foles isn’t a long term answer)

  2. Blacklock was getting pushed off the line, has yet to make a play, and punched a guy for a penalty last week. Greenard has a hamstring that has prevented him from taking a snap. Charlie Heck is getting outplayed by Roderick Johnson (somehow). John Reid needs to see the field, he can’t possibly be worse than Vernon Hargreaves.

  3. O’Brien cost himself his job the moment he traded Hopkins away for a bag of chips. No one knows what exactly he’s doing

  4. Looking at the Texans personnel moves over the past two years, it is incredible that Billy O’Stooge still has a job.

    Being an offensive coordinator in the NFL is a very difficult job, requiring 14 hour days for years on end. Being a General Manager in the NFL is a year-round 24/7 job, requiring deep knowledge of your roster, your current and future cap situations, next year’s free agent class, the incoming rookie crop, media relations, being a liaison between the field and the owner’s box. Being a head coach in the NFL is a step above those.

    Being all three?

  5. I think it’s too early to panic on this season. Ultimately the team has proven that they are a class below the elites like Baltimore and Kansas City. They were right in the ball game with Pittsburgh. The schedule gets easier the rest of the way with 6 divisional games, where nobody is running away with things, plus Cleveland and Cincy to finish off the AFC North. The NFC North feels like the team should have a shot in most games, aside from the Packers.

    All in all, this feels like the same Texans team from the last several years. My prediction is a 9-7 season, which may sneak the team into the playoffs, ultimately in time for a first-round loss.

  6. The Texans went deep into the playoffs last year despite not having an elite QB, in a league that’s dominated by elite QB’s. Also, there was no pre-season, so rookies are still learning. The Texans have won a lot more games since O’Brien took over, than they were winning before he came.

  7. “It’s going to be a real shame if Deshaun Watson is stuck on bad teams for years to come . . . ”

    Why? If Deshaun Watson ends up stuck on a bad team it’s nobody’s fault but his own.
    Watson has watched Houston make one head-scratching move after another during his tenure there, including trading away multiple high draft picks and one of the top receivers in the game. He re-signed with the Texans anyway.
    I get he wanted guaranteed long-term security over taking a chance on getting injured while waiting for an extension — not to mention possibly having to play the franchise tag game once, or even twice. Fine. Re-signing was no doubt a smart business move.
    Still, he can’t have it both ways. Maybe the Texans will turn it around and he can eventually rise above 9-7 mediocrity there. But for the time being he chose money and security over possibly moving on to a well-run contender.
    I wish him luck, and certainly no ill will. But he made his bed, and I won’t feel sorry for him if he ends up tied to a loser for the prime of his career.

  8. Sadly, this headline could have just as easily read “Eagles draft class warming the bench; next years look bleak”

    JJ Arcega-Whiteside STILL does not have a reception this year while DK Metcalf (taken 6 picks later) is still tearing it up.

  9. texansfan82

    What do you mean no one is running away with things. Titans are 3 and 0 and could be 4 and 0 if they beat the Steelers next Sunday. Colts are 2 and 1.

    A team that is having a hard time stoping the run will have a difficult time stopping any offense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.