Texans sign C.J. Prosise to active roster, place A.J. Moore on IR

Getty Images

The Texans promoted running back C.J. Prosise from the practice squad Saturday on the eve of their game against the Steelers. But Prosise reverted to the practice squad Monday after the game.

The Texans made sure Prosise’s stay on the active roster continues, signing him to the 53-player roster.

They placed safety A.J. Moore on injured reserve with a left hamstring injury. Moore will have to miss three games before returning to the roster.

Moore’s injury promoted the Texans to work out free agent Earl Thomas with a “strong chance” the team will sign him, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Prosise played only two offensive snaps and five on special teams against the Steelers. He had one carry for 1 yard.

The Texans added a pair of veteran defensive tackles to the practice squad, bringing in Ryan Glasgow and Corey Liuget.

They released rookie offensive guard Cordel Iwuagwu off the practice squad.