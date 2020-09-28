Texans will have 15,000 fans for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

While the Cowboys had an NFL-high 21,000 fans at their home opener, the Texans played their first home game without fans. Both teams will have fans Sunday.

Harris County officials granted the Texans approval for up to 15,000 fans at NRG Stadium for the team’s game against the Vikings, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

COVID-19 protocols mandated by the NFL and local and state officials remain in effect. Face coverings and social distancing are among the requirements.

The Texans submitted an Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan, which was audited by the NFL, to city and county officials for approval.

Texans team president Jamey Rootes previously expressed optimism that the team would gain approval for limited fans.

“We’ve followed the league’s protocols that have proven in this kind of environment to be incredibly successful,” Rootes said, via Wilson. “We know it’s not just about a football game. This has got to go well for our community to feel comfortable that we can get back to some sense of normalcy. We do feel an incredible responsibility to get it right. Our hope is in the not too distant future that we’re all aligned and that we absolutely can do this, we can do it safe and it will be a wonderful experience for our fans and quite frankly, for our football team.”