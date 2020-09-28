Texans work out Earl Thomas

Getty Images

Free agent safety Earl Thomas is drawing some interest.

The Texans brought Thomas in for a workout, the team disclosed on the league transaction wire.

Thomas was cut by the Ravens in August after the team said his actions in training camp, including a fight with a teammate, had adversely affected the team. He’s been a free agent for more than a month now.

The 31-year-old Thomas was once considered among the best defensive players in the league, but there seems to be a disconnect right now between how much he thinks he should be paid and how much NFL teams are willing to pay him. The Texans are at least taking a look to see what kind of shape Thomas is in, which may be a first step toward Thomas getting back into the league.