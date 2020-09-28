Titans are living dangerously, but winning

Getty Images

When Titans coach Mike Vrabel called from the airport for a quick chat after Sunday’s come-from-behind win over the Vikings, I told him this is the kind of game that will lead to more gray hairs.

“And heart pills,” Vrabel said.

The Titans avoided flatlining on Sunday due to a cold-blooded 55-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski that gave Tennessee a 31-30 lead. Gostkowski has now won all three Titans game with field goals.

Vrabel said he never lost confidence in Gostkowski, despite a rash of missed kicks (four of them) in Week One against the Broncos.

“We didn’t do much to help him,” Vrabel added regarding the Week One late win in Denver.

The third-year Titans coach added that the team needs to do more if it hopes to keep winning. Vrabel said the offense needs to stop stalling in the red zone, the defense needs to do a better job against the run, and the defense needs to stop giving up explosive plays.

“We can improve through winning or we’re going to learn through losing,” Vrabel said.

They’ve won every game they’ve played, but by a grand total of six points. That’s not sustainable, and Vrabel knows it.

Here’s what also isn’t sustainable: A favorable early-season schedule. The teams Tennessee has beaten (Broncos, Jaguars, Vikings) are a combined 1-8. The next two opponents (Steelers and Bills) are a combined 6-0.