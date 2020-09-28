Vic Fangio confirms Jurrell Casey is out for the year

USA TODAY Sports

Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed the bad news: Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is out for the year with a torn biceps.

It is yet another hit for the Broncos, who now have players with 15 Pro Bowls among them on IR, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

“Injuries are part of the NFL,” Fangio said. “We’ve just got to keep moving on. Next guy up will have to go in there and play good, and the rest of the team will have to play good around everybody else. We’ll find the guys are going to go out there and I’m confident they will play hard and give us every effort they have.”

Casey played through the injury, seeing action on 48 of 68 snaps. He had four tackles, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss against the Bucs.

“Watching the film last night, I saw the play kind of where it happened,” Fangio said. “You could see him reach for his hand or his arm. I believe that was the play. It was some point there in the second half, I believe. With a lot of injuries, they don’t seem as bad as they end up being and guys are able to finish a al Bradly Chubb who finished the game when he tore his ACL.”

The loss of Casey comes a week after the Broncos saw defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker head to injured reserve. Linebackers Von Miller and Mark Barron and cornerback A.J. Bouye are also out of action on the Denver defense.

Receiver Courtland Sutton, quarterback Drew Lock and running back Phillip Lindsay were out on the offensive side in Week Three.