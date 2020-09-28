Younghoe Koo is expected to miss time with groin strain

Getty Images

The Falcons had punter Sterling Hofrichter handle the kickoffs during Sunday’s loss to the Bears and it appears they’ll be making alternate plans for the coming weeks as well.

Younghoe Koo didn’t play on kickoffs because he suffered a groin injury before the game. He was able to kick field goals and extra points, but missed one of each on the way to another painful Falcons loss.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Koo’s attempt to play through the injury was a one-time solution. The kicker is expected to miss time because of the injury.

The Falcons don’t have a kicker on the practice squad, so they’ll have to look outside the organization for a replacement.