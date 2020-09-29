49ers may place Dee Ford in injured reserve

Getty Images

The list of 49ers on injured reserve may keep growing.

Defensive end Dee Ford, who has missed Week Two with what was labeled as a neck injury and Week Three with what was called a back injury, could land on IR this week.

“He’s not going to play this week and we should decide in the next few days whether to put him on short-term IR or not, but we haven’t decided yet,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. “We’ll see how that goes here in the next few days.”

Ford, acquired in a trade with the Chiefs during the 2019 offseason and signed to a long-term deal, appeared in only 11 regular-season games last year, due to a knee problem.

Even though he has missed two games, he will be required to miss at least three more if/when he’s placed on injured reserve.

Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas will miss the rest of the year with torn ACLs. Kerry Hyder and Dion Jordan helped fill the void on Sunday with one sack each against the Giants, and the 49ers took the “next man up” concept to the extreme in defeating the Giants soundly.