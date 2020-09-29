49ers signing Daniel Helm off Buccaneers practice squad

Getty Images

The 49ers expect Jordan Reed to miss about two months with a sprained MCL and they’re moving to add another tight end to the roster to help cover for his absence.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is signing Daniel Helm off of the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Helm was with the 49ers last season and spent some time on the active roster without getting into a game. He was claimed by the Chiefs when the 49ers waived him this summer and got cut by Kansas City before moving on to Tampa Bay.

The 49ers hope to have George Kittle back from his knee injury this week. Ross Dwelley and sixth-round pick Charlie Woerner are the others at the position for the NFC West club.