Agents say Earl Thomas remains in play for Texans

The Texans are interested in safety Earl Thomas. Unless they’re not. Unless they are.

In the wake of a report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle that the Texans have moved on from pursuing Thomas because it’s not a good fit, his agents say otherwise.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Thomas’ agent claim that Texans coach/G.M. Bill O’Brien told them earlier today that the team had been instructed by the league to cancel the workout, given the current uncertainty relating to the COVID-19 outbreak with the Titans.

This means, obviously, that once things calm down Thomas could return to Houston for COVID-19 testing followed by a workout, and that the workout failed to happen for reasons unrelated to Thomas specifically.

McClain has since tweeted that the Texans could revisit signing Thomas, if they have further injuries at the position. Schefter’s reporting suggests that the door is more open than that.