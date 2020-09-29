Browns place JoJo Natson on injured reserve, promote Jovante Moffatt

Getty Images

The Browns placed receiver JoJo Natson on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Natson tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game, ending his season.

He served as the team’s returner in the first three games. Natson signed with the Browns in March after stints with the Colts, Jets and Rams.

Cleveland signed safety Jovante Moffatt to the active roster from the practice squad.

Moffatt is a rookie out of Middle Tennessee State. He signed as an undrafted free agent and spent the first three weeks of the season on the Browns’ practice squad.

In addition, the Browns waived linebacker Montrel Meander.