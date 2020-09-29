Chargers place Chris Harris on injured reserve

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a foot injury. So the news Tuesday that they placed him on injured reserve was expected.

The team announced the move Tuesday.

Harris joins five other Chargers starters on injured reserve, including All-Pro safety Derwin James.

Harris left the Broncos to sign a five-year, $42.5 million deal with the Chargers in free agency. He has made 15 tackles and a pass breakup this season.

The Chargers promoted safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster.

Addae originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2013 and played six seasons with the Bolts before spending last year with Houston. He has appeared in 97 career games with 62 starts.

Addae has 398 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 24 passes defensed and four interceptions.

He saw action for Los Angeles last week when elevated from the practice squad, playing seven special teams snaps.