Dallas Goedert has fractured ankle

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert went for an MRI on Monday after hurting his ankle in Sunday’s tie with the Bengals and it confirmed that Goedert will miss time in the coming weeks.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Goedert fractured his ankle. Head coach Doug Pederson said at his Monday press conference that he didn’t have a timetable for Goedert’s recovery and McLane reports that his time off the field it is not expected to be “too lengthy.”

Goedert has 13 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown so far this season. Zach Ertz and Richard Rodgers will hold down the fort at tight end until Goedert is cleared to return.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson hurt his hamstring in the tie and cornerback Avonte Maddox hurt his ankle. Maddox is expected to miss time while Pederson referred to Jackson as day to day.