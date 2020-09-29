Eagles sign Hakeem Butler, make him a tight end

Getty Images

The Eagles replaced injured tight end Dallas Goedert on the roster with a tight end who hasn’t been a tight end for long.

The team announced that Goedert went on injured reserve because of the ankle injury suffered Sunday, and that to fill his spot they signed Hakeem Butler off the Panthers practice squad. That means Goedert will miss at least three weeks.

The 6-foot-5, 224-pound Butler was a wide receiver at Iowa State, and a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2019, who spent his rookie year on IR.

Butler ostensibly adds another receiving threat to a team that needs them, and we’ll see how he handles the position switch.

The Eagles also announced they were opening the 21-day practice window for rookie wide receiver Quez Watkins, who went on IR prior to the opener. Their sixth-round pick from Southern Mississippi, Watkins was the second-fastest receiver at this year’s Scouting Combine.