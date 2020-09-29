Giants offensive linemen “pissed off” about how they’ve played

Getty Images

After the Giants picked tackle Andrew Thomas in the first round of this year’s draft, General Manager Dave Gettleman said that his goal was to fix a struggling offensive line “once and for all.”

The first three games of the regular season have done little to suggest that the team has accomplished that task. Saquon Barkley didn’t have much running room before he tore his ACL and things didn’t get any better against a depleted 49ers front in Sunday’s 36-9 loss that dropped the Giants to 0-3 on the year.

Center Nick Gates shared how the unit is feeling about their first three efforts of the year.

“We’re pissed off,” Gates said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We want to be better. We don’t want to go out there and lose. We don’t want to go out there and not run the ball. We put a lot of effort and a lot of work into learning the defense. It is frustrating when you can’t run the ball and you can’t protect well.”

The Giants took two other offensive linemen in the draft, but neither tackle Matt Peart nor guard Shane Lemieux has joined Thomas in the starting lineup. Changing players seems inevitable if the struggles continue, although it remains to be seen if the impact will be any different than rearranging deck chairs on a sinking ship.