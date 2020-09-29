Giants sign Alfred Morris, Clayton Thorson to practice squad

Getty Images

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has reunited with a couple of his former Cowboys players. The team signed running back Alfred Morris and quarterback Clayton Thorson to the practice squad.

Morris, who turns 32 in December, has remained a free agent since the Cardinals released him in November.

He has played 105 games with 70 starts in his career with Washington, Dallas, San Francisco and Arizona.

Morris had 1,000-yard seasons in each of his first three seasons and has 5,935 career rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns.

The Giants have Saquon Barkley on injured reserve, leaving Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis and Devonta Freeman to split the load.

The Eagles made Thorson a fifth-round choice in 2019. They cut him out of the preseason, and he signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad before the start of last season.