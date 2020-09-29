It’s the Week Three Goats (in a Bad Way) draft

Getty Images

On Monday, we go positive. (For the most part.) On Tuesdays, one specific segment of PFT Live focuses on the negative.

It’s the Goats (in a Bad Way) draft. The Week Three edition appears in the attached video.

Some of them are obvious. Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill should be ashamed — and suspended — for his attempt to injure Seahawks running back Chris Carson by grabbing Carson’s leg while on the ground and rolling like an alligator with its prey.

Another Hill lands on the list: Saints quarterback Taysom. His fumble on a poorly-read read-option play flipped the momentum in what was a tie game between New Orleans and Green Bay.

Simms and I agree that both Hills deserve a spot on this week’s list. However, there’s a dynamic with Taysom that needs to be considered, and that could set the stage for more situations in which he’s trying to do too much with limited opportunities.

Put simply, the Saints need to pick a lane with Hill. Make him more than a cameo participant in the offense, or relegate him to the full and complete role of backup quarterback, who isn’t seen unless and until the starter gets injured or implodes. Using him sparingly isn’t working, which means that using him sparingly should become either using him more often or not at all.