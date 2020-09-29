Jets deny report that Christopher Johnson has reached out to coaching agents

Getty Images

On Monday, radio host Colin Cowherd reported that Jets CEO Christopher Johnson has begun reaching out to top agents who represent coaching candidates. The Jets say that’s not true.

Per a team spokesperson, the report that Johnson has begun reaching out to coaching agents is not accurate.

Cowherd used the report of Johnson reaching out to agents as the basis for a claim that the Jets will fire coach Adam Gase if they lose on Thursday night. As previously explained, the notion that Gase could be fired if the Jets lose on Thursday night doesn’t logically follow from the report that Johnson is talking to agents who represent coaches.

Regardless, the Jets say on the record that Johnson is not talking to coaching agents.