Jets hopeful Mekhi Becton, Jamison Crowder will play Thursday

The Jets listed left tackle Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Jamison Crowder as limited on their estimated practice report on Monday and head coach Adam Gase said they’d get the same tag for Tuesday’s actual practice session.

Gase also expressed optimism that Becton, who left Week Three’s loss with a shoulder injury, and Crowder, who has missed two games with a hamstring injury, will be able to play against the Broncos Thursday.

That optimism extends to right tackle George Fant (concussion) after he missed the team’s loss to the Colts. Safety Ashtyn Davis (groin), defensive end John Franklin (knee), wide receiver Chris Hogan (ribs, knee), linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder), and cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) also drew questionable listings on Monday.

Crowder isn’t the only receiver who could rejoin the lineup against the Broncos. Gase said the team will activate Jeff Smith from injured reserve. Smith caught one pass for 12 yards in his lone regular season appearance last year.