Jon Gruden “concerned” about injuries to rookie wideouts

The Raiders headed into their Week Three game against the Patriots with one injured rookie wide receiver and they returned to Las Vegas with two of them.

Bryan Edwards hurt his ankle after making a catch in the 36-20 loss to New England that Henry Ruggs missed with a hamstring injury. Head coach Jon Gruden’s Monday update on their condition didn’t do much to suggest that they’re going to play against the Bills in Week Five.

“We are concerned about both those guys, but I’ll remain confident until otherwise notified,” Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com.

The two rookies have only combined to catch nine passes at this point, but the Raiders would be better served by having all hands on deck as they try to become the first team to beat the Bills in 2020.