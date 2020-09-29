Lamar Jackson calls Chiefs the team’s “kryptonite” after third loss to Kansas City

Getty Images

In three straight seasons Lamar Jackson has started a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. After Monday night’s 34-20 loss to the Chiefs, Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens remain winless in those three attempts.

“Our Kryptonite,” Jackson said of the Chiefs, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

This was the most decisive victory of the bunch for the Chiefs. They won 27-24 in Kansas City in 2018 and 33-28, again in Kansas City, last year. Monday night was the first time Jackson and Patrick Mahomes had faced off in Baltimore and it went poorly for the home team. Jackson’s 97 yards passing were the fewest he’s had in a start in his career, surpassing the 105 yards he compiled in a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers last December.

Jackson has made 25 regular season starts in his career. He’s 21-4 in those 25 starts with three of the losses coming to Kansas City.

The Ravens were out-gained by a 517-228 margin as the Chiefs dominated most facets of the game throughout the night.

The struggles against the Chiefs reminded Jackson of another disappointing performance.

“It looked like the same thing from the Tennessee game [2019 divisional playoff] to be honest — that’s all,” Jackson said.

The Tennessee game was a 28-12 loss to the Titans last January. The Ravens actually out-gained the Titans by a 500-330 margin in that game. However, Jackson had two interceptions and a lost fumble, and Baltimore turned the ball over on downs four times in that contest as the Titans advanced to face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The Ravens are now 0-10 over the last three seasons in games they’ve trailed at halftime. And Jackson has never been able to pull the Ravens from behind when they’ve faced a deficit of more than eight points.

The road to the Super Bowl for Baltimore could very well require another meeting with the Chiefs in January. Jackson and the Ravens will have to figure out a way to nullify that kryptonite between now and then should a playoff matchup happen to occur.