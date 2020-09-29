Matt Patricia not riding the “roller coaster” after snapping 11-game losing streak

Getty Images

The Lions’ win over the Cardinals in Week Three was their first victory in a long time.

Detroit lost the final nine games of the 2019 season and the first two games of this season before finally breaking the streak in Arizona. Head coach Matt Patricia said on Monday that he “could just feel the joy and celebration” in the locker room once the game was over, but added that he’s on guard against getting too caught up in the backslapping.

Patricia said “you’re missing a great opportunity to get better” if you act as if everything is great because you won a game and that his goal is consistent improvement from week to week.

“Again, I don’t ride the roller coaster,” Patricia said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “I just have to stay consistent. I think it’s hard to lead if you ride the roller coaster. I think it’s hard to exist in this world of competitive football if you ride that roller coaster because I think when you do that, you just hope it stops when you’re at the high point and not the down point.”

The Lions have spent a lot of time at the down point in the last few years and a quick return against the Saints this Sunday would make for a disappointing way to head into their bye week.