Mike Tomlin: We’re preparing to play on time

Posted by Josh Alper on September 29, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Steelers pushed head coach Mike Tomlin’s press conference back six hours on Tuesday, but he didn’t have more answers to the plans for this week than the team had when the decision to postpone was made.

The Titans had three players and five others in the organization test positive for COVID-19, which led to a closure of the team’s facility that is expected to last several days. The Steelers issued a statement after that closure saying that they had been advised by the league to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Titans as scheduled.

One option that is reportedly on the table is moving the game to Monday. In the opening statement of his press conference, Tomlin said that the team is taking it “day by day” while waiting for a final answer on the plans for the weekend.

“We don’t have a lot of definitive answers long term as to what the prognosis looks like,” Tomlin said. “We have been given a mandate to prepare as if the game is going to be played and played on time.”

Tomlin said that he’s not concerned about the prospect of going down to Nashville to play the Titans under the current circumstances and that the team is “going down there to play and win.”

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Mike Tomlin: We’re preparing to play on time

  1. Maybe the NFL should have Pittsburgh not practice until the Titans can practice? Even as a Pittsburgh fan I’d be ok with that for fair play reasoning. This is a tough and unprecedented situation for the NFL though and no matter what decision they make, no solution will be perfect.

    Go Steelers!

  2. If game somehow got moved into that later bye week, short term Steelers might seem to benefit because Tomlin said T.J. Watt is out with a hamstring and Diontae Johnson has a concussion but……………

    ….the scenario they are talking about would put the them on the road three straight and sitting ducks for the third one in Baltimore who would be off the week previous.

    I knew it was too good to be true to have 8 of their first 10 games at 1 PM which we’d all rather have than sitting around all day for a late game or Sunday night.

    Of course, that’s a product of 8-8 last year. Probably can tell how a team did the year before by looking at the starting times of the next season’s games.

  3. Some Steelers fans in PBurgh have wanted to run this guy off for years. They could say the game is going to be played tomorrow and the Steelers would be ready to go. I’m no fan of theirs but I do respect them. Some times you see teams come out flat or their heads just are not in the game (see Arizona vs Detroit last Sunday) but Tomlin always seems to have his men ready to get after it. I can’t remember the last time the Steelers came out disinterested in the task before them. That is the sign of a really good coach. I give much respect to the Rooney family for standing next to him as the sports yappers wanted his head. When you play the Pittsburgh Steelers you better be ready to scrap.

  4. The NFL should have a set aside one or two weeks between week 17 and the playoffs to play any make up games.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.