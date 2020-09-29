Mike Tomlin: We’re preparing to play on time

Getty Images

The Steelers pushed head coach Mike Tomlin’s press conference back six hours on Tuesday, but he didn’t have more answers to the plans for this week than the team had when the decision to postpone was made.

The Titans had three players and five others in the organization test positive for COVID-19, which led to a closure of the team’s facility that is expected to last several days. The Steelers issued a statement after that closure saying that they had been advised by the league to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Titans as scheduled.

One option that is reportedly on the table is moving the game to Monday. In the opening statement of his press conference, Tomlin said that the team is taking it “day by day” while waiting for a final answer on the plans for the weekend.

“We don’t have a lot of definitive answers long term as to what the prognosis looks like,” Tomlin said. “We have been given a mandate to prepare as if the game is going to be played and played on time.”

Tomlin said that he’s not concerned about the prospect of going down to Nashville to play the Titans under the current circumstances and that the team is “going down there to play and win.”