Report: Broncos are expected to start Brett Rypien

USA TODAY Sports

It appears the Broncos have zeroed in on who will be their starting quarterback in Thursday’s game against the Jets.

Head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday that he’d choose between Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien, who replaced Driskel during last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the choice is expected to be Rypien.

It would be the first NFL start of Rypien’s career and he’d become the ninth quarterback to start for Denver since the start of the 2017 season.

Rypien got his first regular season action last week and went 8-of-9 for 53 yards and an interception in relief of Driskel. Driskel was starting in place of the injured Drew Lock and went 17-of-30 for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Broncos could make another change for Week Five. Lock is not expected back, but Blake Bortles will have more time to learn the offense after signing with the club last week. Fangio said it was “unrealistic” to have Bortles in the mix to play this week.