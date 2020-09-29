Texans not signing Earl Thomas after all

Getty Images

Despite a report yesterday that the Texans and free agent safety Earl Thomas were closing in on a deal, the two sides are going their separate ways.

The Texans won’t be signing Thomas, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. The team decided Thomas is not a good fit.

Thomas did not work out for the Texans after initially planning to, Josina Anderson reports.

Thomas was once among the NFL’s best safeties, but the Ravens cut him during training camp after a fight with a teammate, and amid reports that teammates felt his play had declined. Now it’s Week Four of the season, and Thomas is still looking for his next NFL home.