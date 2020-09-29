Titans close facilities until Saturday

Getty Images

The NFL made it through 48 regular-season games without a serious COVID-19 issue. Now, the NFL has one.

The Titans have closed their facilities until Saturday, PFT has confirmed.

Obviously, they’ll prepare for Sunday’s home game against the Steelers remotely. But the Titans will be unable to practice. Which raises real questions about whether they’ll be able to play on Sunday, or whether they should be expected to play.

There’s a fairly easy schedule fix, if the game is postponed. The Titans have a Week Seven bye, the Steelers play the Ravens in Week Seven, and the Steelers and Ravens have Week Eight byes. So the NFL could move Steelers-Titans to Week Seven and Steelers-Ravens to Week Eight, with Baltimore’s bye coming in Week Seven.

That would put the Steelers on the road for three straight games, however — at Tennessee, at Baltimore, and at Dallas. Still, if the alternative is to expect the Titans to play without practicing, this may be the most fair (or least unfair) outcome.