Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities over Titans’ positive COVID-19 tests

For the first time this season, NFL teams’ operations are being affected by positive COVID-19 tests.

The Titans had three players and five other personnel test positive for COVID-19, NFL Network reports. As a result, both the Titans and the Vikings (who played the Titans on Sunday) are suspending in-person club activities.

Players and personnel who tested positive will quarantine, according to NFL guidelines. Those who were in close contact with players and personnel who tested positive will need to test negative before they can participate in any club activities.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the players or personnel who tested positive.

The Titans host the Steelers on Sunday, while the Vikings travel to Houston to play the Texans. So far there is no indication that either of those games will be affected, but a larger outbreak could put the schedule in question.