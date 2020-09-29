Vikings say they’ve had no positive tests

Getty Images

Tuesday morning brought word that the Titans and Vikings have suspended in-person activities at their facilities after eight members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vikings closed their facility because they played the Titans on Sunday and three of Tennessee’s players are part of the group that tested positive. The Vikings released a statement on Tuesday saying that no test administered by the team has come back positive.

“Today the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. “As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday’s game. Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center immediately. We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing and determine when the facility can reopen. We will provide further updates regarding this week’s football schedule when appropriate.”

Tennessee’s facility will be closed until Saturday, but continued rounds of negative tests could allow the Vikings to get back to work sooner. The Vikings are scheduled to face the Texans in Houston on Sunday.