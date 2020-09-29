Vikings say they’ve had no positive tests

Posted by Josh Alper on September 29, 2020, 11:27 AM EDT
Getty Images

Tuesday morning brought word that the Titans and Vikings have suspended in-person activities at their facilities after eight members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vikings closed their facility because they played the Titans on Sunday and three of Tennessee’s players are part of the group that tested positive. The Vikings released a statement on Tuesday saying that no test administered by the team has come back positive.

“Today the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. “As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday’s game. Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center immediately. We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing and determine when the facility can reopen. We will provide further updates regarding this week’s football schedule when appropriate.”

Tennessee’s facility will be closed until Saturday, but continued rounds of negative tests could allow the Vikings to get back to work sooner. The Vikings are scheduled to face the Texans in Houston on Sunday.

13 responses to “Vikings say they’ve had no positive tests

  1. Tell Florio… Ask PA or Zimmer why the Vikings defer when they win a coin toss. Makes no sense. Everyone knows Cousins plays better with a lead, and also plays better with scripted plays. So why are we gambling with that when we win the coin toss?

  2. Too bad! It takes time for the virus to be detectable. It’s only been 2 days. If either the Vikings or titans play Sunday, you spread it to 2 more teams. This is how viruses spread.

    The collapse of the season is happening exactly as I foretold.

  7. Let’s hope they nip this in the bud and do what they have to do to keep the season going. If that means postponing a few games then so be it.

  8. This is where things are going to get tricky . Since the recommended quarantine is 14 days to people exposed to an infected person how many days of negative tests less then 14 days is acceptable for the Vikings to return ? Will they single out certain players who might have had more contact with the Titans who tested positive ? Will they single out Vikings players who were in direct contact with their teammates that are considered at risk because of contact with the Titans players ? How this is handled is going to be a good indicator of the NFL’s ability to get through the season .

  9. snowlock2013 says:
    September 29, 2020 at 11:29 am
  10. Despite lofty Superbowl expectations, Rick Spielman is recommending they shut down the season and base the draft order on current NFL standings – whatever that may be.

    For safety.

  13. Packer fans are truly the most ignorant and idiotic fans. They think that the only thing that matters in life is football. I guess when you have 10 bowling alleys, and a bar on every corner, that’s the way of life for them.

