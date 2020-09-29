Vikings-Texans, Steelers-Titans off the board at sports books

Getty Images

Sports books are not taking bets on the Vikings’ and Titans’ upcoming games until more information is known about the COVID-19 situation surrounding both teams.

The Titans had three players and five staff members test positive for COVID-19, resulting in the team shutting down its facility for the entire week this week. The Vikings have not had any positive tests after playing the Titans on Sunday, but they also won’t report to the team facility until health officials are satisfied that it’s safe.

As a result, most sports books have taken both teams’ games on Sunday off the board. The Vikings had been 3.5-point underdogs at Houston, while the Titans had been 2-point underdogs at home against the Steelers.

The most common reason for a game to be taken off the board is when there’s uncertainty about a high-profile player’s status because of an injury. In this case, there’s uncertainty about two entire teams’ status because we don’t know whether they’ll be cleared to practice or play.