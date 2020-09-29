Washington adds Nate Orchard to active roster

Getty Images

Washington’s adding some depth to the defensive line, as they try to cover for recent injuries.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Football Team is signing veteran defensive end Nate Orchard, who had been on their practice squad.

Orchard, 27, was a second-round pick of the Browns in 2015, and has also spent time with the Bills, Chiefs, Seahawks, and Dolphins. He signed with Washington last November, playing five games.

They’re hoping the groin injury rookie defensive end Chase Young suffered isn’t serious, but they also lost defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis to a torn biceps in Sunday’s loss to the Browns.