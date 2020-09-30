25 names appear on Seahawks’ injury report

Getty Images

Three weeks into the season, the Seahawks are banged up. How banged up? A whopping 25 players appear on their Week Four injury report, only three of whom got time off for rest.

The best news is that running back Chris Carson (pictured), who suffered a knee injury when having his knee twisted by Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill, participated in practice on a limited basis.

Not practicing on Wednesday were safety Jamal Adams (groin), tackle Duane Brown (knee), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), defensive end Benson Mayowa (groin), defensive tackle Poona Ford (groin), and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee).

In addition to Carson, player practicing on a limited basis were tight end Will Dissly (Achilles), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (shoulder), cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hip), safety Lano Hill (back), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), guard Damien Lewis (ankle), center Ethan Pocic (ankle, knee), and guard Mike Iupati.

Fully participating in practice despite injury were defensive tackle Jarran Reed (back), linebacker Cody Barton (quadriceps), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral), defensive end L.J. Collier (wrist), tackle Jamarco Jones (elbow), cornerback Tre Flowers (hand), and receiver David Moore (ankle).

Three players were listed as being limited in practice due to rest: Receiver DK Metcalf, receiver Tyler Lockett, and tight end Greg Olsen.

The 3-0 Seahawks face the 1-2 Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.