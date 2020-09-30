Alvin Kamara on criticism of Drew Brees: I don’t really give a damn

Getty Images

Everyone knows the criticism of Drew Brees and talk that, at 41, the Saints quarterback is on his last legs.

He is averaging an NFL-low 4.8 air yards per throw through three games, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, and his completion percentage of 70.2 is his lowest since 2016. His passer rating of 106.3, while still above 100, ranks only ninth and is below what he did in 2018 (115.7) and 2019 (116.3).

He doesn’t care, having said a week ago that his job is “not to have the most air yards or throw the ball down the field most.”

Running back Alvin Kamara said Wednesday he doesn’t care either.

“I’m fine with Drew,” Kamara said. “It’s early in the season. Everybody outside of this building has something to say and quite honestly I don’t really give a damn. Drew’s proven to be one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks year in and year out, and I’m expecting the same this year no mater what’s going on.

“When you’re losing it’s easy to point fingers and say this and say that. But we’ll get back on track and everybody will shut up.”

He’s right: If the Saints weren’t 1-2, the debate over Brees would not be nearly as loud as it is now. But they are, and it is.