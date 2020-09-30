Ben Roethlisberger: NFL players must be diligent, take all possible precautions

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger stated the obvious. Or what should be the obvious.

But after fines to five NFL coaches for failing to wear face coverings in Week Two, an NFL investigation of the Raiders for a locker room breach and video of Raiders players at a large gathering Monday night, it does beg the question of whether some players have let their guard down.

The outbreak in Tennessee should serve as a warning that now is not the time to have “COVID fatigue.”

The Steelers will have to wait at least one extra day to play their game against the Titans, who have had four players and others in the organization test positive this week.

“We were told during training camp that this could happen if you’re not diligent, if you’re not careful,” Roethlisberger said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “I don’t know what’s going on down there, so I’m not going to speak on them. I’m telling you what we were told. We were told there might be a situation if you weren’t careful and there were COVID issues here in Pittsburgh, we might not be able to practice until Friday or Saturday. It’s why they made the rule with more practice squad guys this year. We were made aware of those possibilities.

“I don’t want to say it is what it is, but that’s why the plan was put in place, to be prepared and why so many people here and down in Tennessee, too, in not going out and being reckless.”

Roethlisberger is being a good leader, serving as a good example to younger teammates, by taking all possible precautions.

“I’m home-schooling my kids,” Roethlisberger said. “We’re not having guests over at the house. You have to do those things if you want to play the game on Sunday.”