Bill O’Brien on Earl Thomas: We’ll see how it goes moving forward

Getty Images

The Texans were set to visit with safety Earl Thomas this week and a report indicated they had plans to sign him, but the visit was called off on Tuesday.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien discussed the decision not to have Thomas in at his Wednesday press conference. O’Brien confirmed that uncertainty about how things would unfold this week following the closure of team facilities in Tennessee and Minnesota — who the Texans are set to play this week — led the team to scrub plans to see Thomas and others.

O’Brien did not shut the door on revisiting the possibility of adding Thomas to the roster in the future.

“Earl Thomas is a hell of a player, he’s had a great career,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Again, we had a bunch of guys in and we decided to cancel. We’ll see how it goes moving forward. That’s really what it was. It’s not anything other than that and we’ve got a lot of respect for Earl. We had a bunch of guys in here ready to work out. We said instead of keeping those guys holed up in a hotel, potentially to be there for several days, we didn’t know at that point, it was better for us to just cancel the workouts.”

The Titans’ game against the Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday has been postponed with hopes of playing on Monday or Tuesday. The Texans’ game against the Vikings is still slated to go on as planned.