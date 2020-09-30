Carson Wentz: We’re really not far off offensively

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson wasn’t willing to entertain a question about benching quarterback Carson Wentz earlier this week, but the fact that the question was asked illustrates how poorly the season has started in Philadelphia.

Wentz has the lowest passer rating of any starting quarterback and he’s tied for the league lead in interceptions, which isn’t where most people would have predicted Wentz would be three games into his fifth season in the same offense. On Wednesday, Wentz addressed his play and the offense’s play in general during a press conference.

Wentz said he doesn’t want to “overanalyze anything” because he thinks the fixes are clear and that the team isn’t far away from clicking on all cylinders.

“I think the biggest thing, there’s no doubt about it, is just taking care of the football,” Wentz said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We make some plays as a whole offensively, we do some really good things and move the ball and just the turnovers are really killing us. I’ve got to be better than that, and I know that and it’s something that I’ve looked into. I’ve critiqued myself hard and I’ve got to be better and kind of set the example on that front, but we’re really not far off offensively. They’re all correctable things and things that we can get going in the right way and I’m confident that they will.”

The Eagles will try to get on track against the 49ers on Sunday night and one can be sure the questions at next week’s media availabilities will be even thornier for Wentz and Pederson if those correctable mistakes keep sabotaging the team’s chances of winning.