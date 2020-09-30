Chase Young likely to miss Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Washington defensive end Chase Young is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Ravens.

Young suffered a moderate groin strain and is expected to miss at least one game and then be week-to-week after that, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The second overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, Young has tremendous talent as a pass rusher and was off to a good start this season before suffering the groin injury last week against the Browns.

The Football Team is a 13-point underdog against Baltimore on Sunday, and Young’s absence won’t make the difficult task of stopping Lamar Jackson any easier.