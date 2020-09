Getty Images

The Chiefs weren’t deep at cornerback to begin with, and now they’re even thinner.

According to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed suffered a broken collarbone in Monday’s win over the Ravens.

Sneed, their 2020 fourth-rounder from Louisiana Tech, has two interceptions already.

The Chiefs are still a week away from getting Bashaud Breeland back from his suspension, and Charvarius Ward broke his hand in the opener but is continuing to play.