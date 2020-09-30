Colts part ways with quarterback Chad Kelly

Getty Images

The Chad Kelly experiment may have run its course.

The Colts announced they had released the quarterback from the practice squad, and signed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan to take his place.

The final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly has had a tumultuous career.

He was released by the Broncos in 2018 after an arrest for criminal trespassing, but the Colts have kept him around. He was suspended the first two games of the 2019 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He has appeared in one regular season game, for the Broncos in 2017.

The Colts drafted Jacob Eason in the fourth round this year, giving them someone to develop behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.