Colts pluck Ron’Dell Carter off Cowboys practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys protected defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter from being signed off their practice squad in each of the first three weeks of the season, but they didn’t get the chance to do so this week.

Protections go into effect on Tuesday, but the Colts moved to snag Carter before that point. Carter’s agent told multiple reporters that his client agreed to make the move to Indianapolis.

Carter was undrafted out of James Madison and Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News notes that the Cowboys gave him a $145,000 bonus to sign with them in April.

Carter had 66 tackles and 12 sacks during his final college season and will begin trying to make an impact in Indy once he completes COVID testing.