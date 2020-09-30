Eagles put Jalen Reagor on injured reserve

Getty Images

We learned last week that Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor was set to miss a chunk of time after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb, but the team didn’t move him to injured reserve before their tie with the Bengals.

The Eagles have decided to open up that roster spot ahead of this week’s trip to face the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The team announced that Reagor has been moved to injured reserve.

Reagor will have to remain on the list for at least three weeks and is expected to be out even longer than that window.

The first-round pick had five catches for 92 yards in the two games he’s played this season.