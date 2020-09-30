Geno Atkins returns to practice for first time since training camp

Getty Images

Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins moved a step closer to returning to action.

Atkins practiced Wednesday, his first practice since injuring his shoulder in training camp a month ago. He was limited.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Atkins could make his 2020 debut this week.

“We’ll take it day-to-day and know more by the end of the week,” Taylor said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Linebacker Logan Wilson (concussion) and slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs/hamstring) did not practice.

The Bengals gave defensive end Carlos Dunlap and defensive tackle Mike Daniels rest days.