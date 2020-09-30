J.J. Watt off Texans’ injury report

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is off the team’s injury report.

He had a hip injury that limited leading up to the Week Two game against the Ravens and was limited last Wednesday with a groin injury. Watt has not had an injury designation, though, and has played 92 percent of the defensive snaps.

Watt, 31, has played all 16 games only once the past four seasons. That came in 2018 when he made 16 sacks.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu didn’t practice Wednesday with a knee injury. He has a sack each of the past two games.

Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (groin), defensive tackle P.J. Hall (groin), running back Duke Johnson (ankle), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) were limited.